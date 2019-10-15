Curt Schilling says he won't run for Congress

Former MLB pitcher Curt Schilling said he will not run for Congress in Arizona after previously considering mounting a campaign.

In an interview with local radio station 98.7 FM, the former Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher said he has faced backlash since first announcing his interest in a bid, according to KTAR News.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The things that have been said and done to my wife and kids since I announced interest in running” are not worth it, Schilling said.

Schilling is an outspoken conservative who drew the support of President Trump Donald John TrumpBusiness school deans call for lifting country-specific visa caps Bolton told ex-Trump aide to call White House lawyers about Ukraine pressure campaign: report Federal prosecutors in New York examining Giuliani business dealings with Ukraine: report MORE after he said he was considering running for Congress.

"Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific!" Trump tweeted in August.

Schilling at the time did not indicate which district in Arizona he was considering. The state currently has five congressional districts represented by Democrats.

When announcing his interest in a run, Schilling made clear he would focus on immigration and social issues.

Schilling, who pitched for and won a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox, previously considered a 2018 run against Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSupport drops for Medicare for All but increases for public option Hillicon Valley: Warren takes on Facebook over political ads | Zuckerberg defends meetings with conservatives | Civil liberties groups sound alarm over online extremism bill Feehery: Trump may be down, but he's not out yet MORE (D) but opted against it, citing a desire to spend more time with his family.

Following his pitching career, Schilling became a broadcaster for ESPN but was fired in 2016 after sharing offensive social media posts that contained anti-transgender comments. Prior to that, he had been suspended from the network for sharing anti-Muslim posts on his social media.