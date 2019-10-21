Kentucky GOP governor candidate who lost in primary endorses Democrat

A Kentucky GOP candidate who lost in the gubernatorial primary to incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin has thrown his support behind the Democratic nominee.

William Woods endorsed State Attorney General Andy Beshear (D) on Monday ahead of next month’s election.

Beshear shared a video on Twitter showing Woods's endorsement.

Woods said that crossing party lines to back Beshear is the “right thing to do.”

“I’m ready for a governor who will respect all of us, regardless of political affiliation,” Woods said.

"I’m here today to endorse Andy Beshear as our next governor. This election isn’t about politics for me, it’s about doing the right thing." - William Woods, 2019 Republican primary opponent of Matt Bevin & lifelong Kentuckian from Boone County pic.twitter.com/VlxnR44eDh — Andy Beshear (@AndyBeshearKY) October 21, 2019

Woods finished a distant third in the May primary, earning just over 14,000 votes, compared to more than 136,000 for Bevin.

Woods cited Beshear’s support for public school teachers and law enforcement in explaining his endorsement.

His reference to teachers follows last year's standoff between state educators and the GOP-controlled legislature.

Several public schools were closed as teachers went on strike to protest changes to their pension system made by the Republican legislature. Bevin was at odds with teachers and the union that represents them, publicly criticizing the group at times.

Beshear also picked up an endorsement from Republican state Sen. Dan Seum in July. The state lawmaker did not endorse Bevin in 2015 when he won his first term as governor.

President Trump Donald John TrumpZuckerberg launches public defense of Facebook as attacks mount Trump leaning toward keeping a couple hundred troops in eastern Syria: report Warren says making Israel aid conditional on settlement building is 'on the table' MORE has endorsed Bevin for reelection and is slated to hold a rally in Kentucky next month before Election Day.

The Hill has reached out to Bevin’s campaign for comment on Woods’ endorsement of Beshear.