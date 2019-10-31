Trump primary challengers to be excluded from Minnesota ballot

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump congratulates Washington Nationals on World Series win Trump hints that dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid will visit White House Vindman says White House lawyer moved Ukraine call to classified server: report MORE's Republican presidential challengers will be excluded from Minnesota's primary ballot, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday.

Trump's name was the only one listed on the Republican Party of Minnesota's letter to the the Minnesota's secretary of state outlining its "determination of candidates” for the primary ballot, according to the newspaper.

This means that former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld William (Bill) WeldThe Hill's Morning Report — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Impeachment angst growing in GOP Trump's GOP challengers to debate in Nashville Yang 'disappointed' Weather Channel excluded him from climate change special MORE (R), former Rep. Joe Walsh Joe WalshTrump's GOP challengers to debate in Nashville Yang 'disappointed' Weather Channel excluded him from climate change special Trump declines to participate in Weather Channel 2020 climate change special MORE (R-Ill.) and former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford Marshall (Mark) Clement SanfordTrump primary challenger Mark Sanford: I would 'absolutely' build border wall as president Trump challenger Sanford warns US debt, deficit will 'blow up on people' Mark Sanford: I will complete the President's border wall MORE (R) were not listed in the Oct. 24 letter from state party chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan.

A spokesman for the secretary of state's office told the Star Tribune that while parties are allowed to request a space for write-in candidates or for voters to choose that delegates to the national convention are uncommitted, the party did not do so

Walsh's campaign manager Lucy Caldwell told the newspaper that the move is “appalling but unsurprising news, given the hold that Trump’s cult of personality has over some of these state party leaders."

“The people who are being wronged in this are the voters of Minnesota, whose rights are being disenfranchised,” Caldwell said.

Several Republican parties have also cancelled their primaries in support of Trump.