California governor sets special election to replace Katie Hill

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) on Friday set the date for the special election to decide who will replace former Rep. Katie Hill (D), who announced her resignation late last month amid allegations that she had affairs with campaign and congressional staffers.

The special election for the 25th Congressional District seat will take place March 3, and if no candidate wins the majority, then a runoff will be held on May 12, the governor's office said.

March 3 is also the scheduled date for California’s 2020 presidential primary, as well as the primary for November's House elections.

That means that residents of the 25th Congressional District will be able to vote twice for a candidate, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The winner of the special election will serve the rest of Hill's term, and the primary vote will decide who will be on the House ballot in November.

Assemblywoman Christy Smith of Santa Clarita and "The Young Turks" host Cenk Uygur are two of the notable Democrats running for the seat.

Former Rep. Steve Knight (R), who was beaten by Hill in 2018, and former campaign adviser for President Trump George Papadopoulos headline the Republican field for the seat.