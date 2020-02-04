GOP governors knock Whitmer ahead of State of the Union response

The Republican Governors Association rolled out a digital ad campaign Tuesday against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who is set to deliver the Democratic Party's official response to President Trump Donald John TrumpButtigieg says Iowa 'shocked the nation' in caucus night speech Sanders predicts he'll do 'very, very well' as Iowa continues to wait for results Trump campaign slams Iowa Democratic caucuses amid reporting inconsistencies MORE's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

According to a press release by the group, the ad, dubbed “Broken Roads, Broken Promises,” touches on "Whitmer’s failure to achieve any progress on her signature campaign pledge to 'fix the damn roads,'” including vetoing hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure funding, as well as recent polling showing her approval rating in decline.

The ad includes a clip of President Trump taking a jab at Whitmer's campaign pledge at a rally he held in Michigan in December, quipping, “I understand she’s not fixing those potholes."

The ad will be aired on Facebook and Instagram in and around the Lansing area, especially near the Michigan state Capitol. Whitmer plans to give her rebuttal address from a local high school.

Democratic congressional leaders announced Jan. 24 that Whitmer would give the party's official response to Trump, calling her "a forward-looking leader who is laser-focused on solving problems for everyday Michiganders."

Freshman Rep. Veronica Escobar Veronica EscobarSanders to deliver response to Trump's State of the Union from New Hampshire This week: Trump to give State of the Union before impeachment trial wraps Lawmakers discuss how to work together in midst of impeachment fight MORE (D-Texas) is set to deliver the Spanish-language Democratic rebuttal.