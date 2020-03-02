LA district attorney apologizes for husband pointing gun at Black Lives Matter protesters

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey apologized on Monday after video emerged of her husband pointing a handgun at Black Lives Matter protesters who showed up at her doorstep.

At a press conference, Lacey said that she and her husband, David, are sorry for his response while admonishing protesters for demonstrating at her home, according to The Associated Press.

"His response was in fear, and now that he realizes what happened, he wanted me to say to the protesters, the person that he showed the gun to, that he was sorry, that he was profoundly sorry," she said.

“I do not believe it is fair or right for protesters to show up at the homes of people who dedicate their lives to public service,” Lacey continued.

Lacey and organizers with Black Lives Matter have reportedly battled over her record on prosecuting police officers, which demonstrators say is too lenient. At the press conference Monday, she contended that she had offered to meet privately with activists but had been rebuffed.

“It seems like what they like is to embarrass me and intimidate me,” Lacey said.

A video posted on Twitter by activist and Cal State University professor Melina Abdullah shows Lacey's husband opening the door clad in a T-shirt and brandishing a handgun at several protesters who are off-screen. In the video, the protesters identify themselves and ask to speak to Lacey as her husband repeatedly threatens to shoot them.

"Can you tell Jackie Lacey that we’re here?" one woman says in the video.

"I don’t care who you are. Get off of my porch right now. We’re calling the police right now," Lacey's husband responds, to which the woman says, "Good."

I’m front of DA Jackie Lacey’s house for that community meeting she promised with the @BLMLA crew. Rang her bell to invite her.



Her husband pulled a gun, cocked it, pointed it at my chest and said “I’ll shoot you. I don’t care who you are.” @WP4BL @RealJusticePAC @shaunking pic.twitter.com/WtazUWSJIC — Melina Abdullah (@DocMellyMel) March 2, 2020

The incident comes just a day before California is set to vote in statewide primary elections, with Lacey attempting to defend her seat against two primary opponents. One of those opponents, former public defender Rachel Rossi, responded to the incident in a statement to the AP through a spokesperson.

“As district attorney, I will never run from the community,” Rossi said. “And I never thought I’d have to say it, but I will also never threaten to shoot — or have others threaten to shoot — community members protesting my actions.”