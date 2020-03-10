Kansas City mayor: I wasn't on the voter rolls at my regular polling station

Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Quinton Lucas (D) says he was turned away from the polling station where he had voted for more than a decade because he suddenly did not appear on voter rolls.

Lucas filmed a video encouraging his constituents to vote in Missouri's primary on Tuesday but wrote on Twitter that shortly after recording the clip, he was turned away because he wasn’t in the system.

“Even though I’ve voted there for 11 years including for myself four times!” Lucas wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the problem is “not okay” and said he contacted the election director for more information.

“If the mayor can get turned away, think about everyone else... We gotta do better,” Lucas wrote.

By the way, me writing “but that’s okay,” was me being Midwestern and passive aggressive. It’s really not okay. Talked to the election director this AM and will be following up further. If the mayor can get turned away, think about everyone else... We gotta do better. https://t.co/0cblbstz5R — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 10, 2020

He added that he would most likely be returning to the ballot box to vote once the issue was resolved, but noted that “most people don’t have my privilege to come back.”

Kansas City Election Board Democratic Director Lauri Ealom responded on Twitter, saying in a video that the issue was due to human error.

Ealom said the poll worker had accidentally swapped around the mayor’s name and entered his first name as his last.

Comment regarding the incident with Mayor @QuintonLucasKC from @kceb Democratic Election Director, Lauri Ealom. pic.twitter.com/YfBK9eG1V6 — Bridgett King (@PhD_Unicorn) March 10, 2020

The Hill has reached out to Lucas’s office for comment.

Missouri is one of the six states holding their Democratic presidential primaries Tuesday, with a collective 352 delegates at stake.