Ohio Supreme Court denies challenge to state primary delay

The Ohio Supreme Court denied a legal challenge seeking to stop the delay of the state’s primary election, originally scheduled for Tuesday.

A Republican candidate in a local contested primary filed the action Monday with the state Supreme Court alleging the delay of the primary violated election laws. Four of the seven justices issued the one-page ruling without an opinion.

The court’s ruling is separate from one in a Franklin County court, where a judge refused to reschedule the primary, fearing it would set a “terrible precedent.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) had in that lawsuit asked the judge to postpone the election due to fears of spreading the coronavirus at crowded polling stations. Public health officials across the country have ordered businesses to close, imposed curfews and generally encouraged the public to avoid leaving their homes or congregating in public spaces.

Just hours after the Franklin County judge denied the request, late Monday night, Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered polls closed Tuesday as a health emergency.

Ohio was one of four states planning on holding its primary election Tuesday, along with Arizona, Florida and Illinois. Several states, including Louisiana, Georgia and Kentucky, have postponed their elections amid the outbreak.