Nashville begins phase 2 of reopening, includes allowing live music

Nashville entered its second phase of reopening on Monday, allowing limited live music performances to return to bars and restaurants.

The city’s second phase will allow restaurants and bars that serve food to reopen at 75 percent capacity, increasing from the 50 percent capacity allowed in phase one.

The second phase calls for bar areas to remain closed, but it allows live entertainment to return “with proper social distancing.”

The requirements limit entertainment to no a max of two performers at one time and calls for all dance floors to remain closed.

The second phase also keeps all “socially-driven businesses” closed, including bars, clubs, tours and other live entertainment.

Nashville’s plan calls for the city to enter its third phase after “positive improvement” or stability of metrics for 14 days.

The third phase would allow restaurants and bars serving food to open at full capacity, with bar areas allowed to reopen at 50 percent capacity with no standing at the bar. Live music will be permitted with “proper social distancing” but no limit on the number of performers listed.

The third phase would allow bars, clubs and other live entertainment spaces to reopen at 50 percent capacity.