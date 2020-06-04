John Hickenlooper defies subpoena to appear for virtual hearing on ethics complaint

Former Colorado governor and U.S. Senate candidate John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperThe 10 Senate seats most likely to flip OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Coal company sues EPA over power plant pollution regulation | Automakers fight effort to freeze fuel efficiency standards | EPA watchdog may probe agency's response to California water issues McConnell gives two vulnerable senators a boost with vote on outdoor recreation bill MORE (D) refused to comply with a subpoena to testify virtually in front of the state's Independent Ethics Commission (IEC) about alleged violations of Colorado law, according to The Denver Post on Thursday.

The Commission is looking at whether Hickenlooper violated Colorado's ban on gifts when he allegedly accepted private jet flights as governor. Hickenlooper has denied he violated state law.

Hickenlooper has said he would be willing to testify in person but has said a virtual hearing would violate his rights for due process, according to a story by the Denver Post on Monday.

A spokeswoman for the former governor told the Post that Hickenlooper would be willing to testify in person, according to the story published on Thursday.

“John Hickenlooper has made clear he will testify in person. Today’s debacle of a hearing has made clear that WebEx doesn’t work for a legal proceeding like this,” said Melissa Miller, a spokeswoman for Hickenlooper told the Post. “We will be opposing the motion to enforce the subpoena.

The IEC held the hearing, and in an unanimous 5-0 vote, moved to request the attorney general's office to enforce the subpoena.

Hickenlooper is facing a complaint from Public Trust Institute, a non-profit group that calls for increased transparency among elected officials, that he accepted flights from businesses in violation of state law. The former governor has strongly defended the flights, and accused PTI of playing politics.

Hickenlooper is running for Senate and faces a primary on June 30. The winner will face off against Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerSenate Republicans urge Trump to tone down rhetoric on protests The Hill's Campaign Report: Minneapolis protests rock the nation McConnell: Next coronavirus bill will be final COVID-19 package MORE (R) in the fall.