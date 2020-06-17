Cuomo says he would not accept a Biden Cabinet position if asked

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoTrump Jr. knocks CNN's Chris Cuomo over interview with father: 'I'm not pretending to be a journalist' Tennis star calls Cuomo 'selfish' as US Open to be held in NYC Cuomo announces that US Open will be held without fans this year MORE (D) insisted he would not accept a potential Cabinet post if former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJudge denies request to stop Trump rally due to coronavirus concerns Pentagon official who questioned Trump's Ukraine aid freeze resigns The Hill's Campaign Report: Liberal groups pressure Biden on police reform as Trump signs executive order MORE wins the White House, saying he will stay in his current job.

“I support Joe Biden for president, and I believe he’s going to be the next president. I am not running for anything. I am governor of New York and that’s all I want to be,” Cuomo said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“I was in a Cabinet, I was in Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonCoronavirus Report: The Hill's Steve Clemons interviews Ron Klain International court v. Trump: A case of politics, not justice Our consciousness-changing moment — and a reckoning for 1972? MORE’s Cabinet, been there, done that,” he added, referring to his time as secretary of Housing and Urban Development from 1997 to 2001. “I don’t want to go to Washington. They couldn’t drag me, they couldn’t force me. I only represent the people of the state, I have no agenda besides theirs.”

“I am governor of New York and that’s all I want to be.” @NYGovCuomo says he supports Joe Biden for president and he would not accept a cabinet position if offered. pic.twitter.com/1dUuTUjAx6 — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 17, 2020

Cuomo has drawn bipartisan plaudits for his handling of the coronavirus, which hit New York particularly hard. He’s received a fresh round of praise as the Empire State’s coronavirus cases continue to decline while other states see new spikes, with supporters pointing to Cuomo’s cautious plans to reopen the state.

The attention surrounding Cuomo has fueled speculation that he could use the moment as a springboard to higher office either with a post in a possible Biden administration or a presidential run in 2024 if President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse Democrat warns of potential staff purge at US media agency Judge denies request to stop Trump rally due to coronavirus concerns Fauci on coronavirus infections: 'We're still in a first wave' MORE wins reelection.

Cuomo’s favorability rating hit a seven-year high in March, largely driven by overwhelming support for his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Cuomo’s profile has also risen after high-profile spats with Trump, most recently criticizing him for having a peaceful protest cleared with tear gas and rubber bullets so he could pose with a Bible in front of a church near the White House.

“The president held up the Bible the other day in Washington, D.C.,” Cuomo earlier this month during a news conference. “Here in New York we actually read the Bible.”