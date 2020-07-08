South Dakota governor who flew with Trump says she tested negative after coronavirus exposure

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Kristi Lynn NoemSouth Dakota governor flew with Trump on Air Force One after being exposed to coronavirus: report South Dakota governor criticizes removal of statues as effort to 'discredit' nation's principles Protesters block highway as Trump makes his way to Mount Rushmore MORE (R) says she tested negative for coronavirus after coming in contact with Kimberly Guilfoyle Kimberly Ann GuilfoyleSouth Dakota governor flew with Trump on Air Force One after being exposed to coronavirus: report Trump to hold outdoor rally in New Hampshire on Saturday Gianforte halts in-person campaigning after wife, running mate attend event with Guilfoyle MORE, a Trump campaign official who tested positive, and then flying with President Trump Donald John TrumpNew Jersey incumbents steamroll progressive challengers in primaries Tucker Carlson ratchets up criticism of Duckworth, calls her a 'coward' Trump on Confederate flag: 'It's freedom of speech' MORE aboard Air Force One.

"I've always taken #COVID19 very seriously, but South Dakota trusted our citizens to exercise their personal responsibility to keep themselves and their loved-ones safe," Noem tweeted.

"I tested negative on Friday before meeting @realDonaldTrump. I tested negative again today."

Noem was asked on Fox News Tuesday about her flight on Air Force One on Friday after reportedly having close interactions with Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr.

The governor noted she also tested negative before meeting with the campaign last week and again after the meeting.

"I was tested again today, which came back negative again," Noem said. "So I appreciated the opportunity to spend time talking about the issues that were important to South Dakota in my time with [Interior Department] Secretary [David] Bernhardt and with the president, and look forward to bringing more solutions to my state."

Noem said Guilfoyle was asymptomatic “and the science of the virus tells us that it's very, very difficult to spread the virus when you're asymptomatic."

A study published Monday by the National Academy of Sciences, estimates that these presymptomatic and asymptomatic cases account for 48 percent and 3.4 percent of virus transmissions, respectively, making "silent transmission" a main factor in outbreaks.