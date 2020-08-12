Newsom says he has already received a number of pitches for Harris's open Senate seat

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomNewsom warns of 'massive' budget cuts if California implements Trump unemployment plan Governors air frustrations with Trump on unemployment plans Overnight Health Care: Nearly 100,000 children tested positive for coronavirus over two weeks last month | Democrats deny outreach to Trump since talks collapsed | California public health chief quits suddenly MORE (D) on Wednesday said he has already received a number of pitches from people who are seeking to fill Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisNAACP seeks to boost Black voter turnout in six states Biden touts Trump saying Harris would be 'fine choice' for VP pick Kamala Harris: The conventional (and predictable) pick all along MORE’s Senate seat if she and Joe Biden Joe BidenNAACP seeks to boost Black voter turnout in six states Biden touts Trump saying Harris would be 'fine choice' for VP pick Kamala Harris: The conventional (and predictable) pick all along MORE win the White House this November.

“You may be the only one that hasn’t, unless you just did, and that is only slight exaggeration,” Newsom told a reporter at a press conference when asked if people had already pitched themselves to be the California Democrat's successor in the upper chamber.

Newsom, who would appoint a replacement to Harris’s seat for the rest of her term should she and Biden win in November, said he is not focused on the issue at the moment as California works to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“I can’t be any more pointed privately than I am publicly. That’s not what I’m focused on right now. I’m focused on what I need to be focused on, and that’s you and your health. That’s the economy and its needs and the support we need to provide small businesses and the priority of getting our kids back in school. That’s what matters to you, and that’s what matters to me as my top priority,” he said.

Several names have already floated as to who could fill the rest of Harris’s term, which ends in early 2023. Among them are Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassHillicon Valley: Facebook removed over 22 million posts for hate speech in second quarter | Republicans introduce bill to defend universities against hackers targeting COVID-19 research | Facebook's Sandberg backs Harris as VP pick Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg hails Harris's VP nomination Women on Biden's rumored VP short list tweet support for choice of Harris MORE (D-Calif.), another former prospective vice presidential pick; Rep. Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffGOP chairmen hit back at accusation they are spreading disinformation with Biden probe Schiff, Khanna call for free masks for all Americans in coronavirus aid package House Intelligence panel opens probe into DHS's involvement in response to protests MORE (D-Calif.), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee; and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Xavier BecerraHillicon Valley: Uber, Lyft ordered to reclassify drivers | Internal report finds thousands of QAnon groups, pages on Facebook | Twitter enters ring for TikTok Judge rules Uber, Lyft must classify drivers as employees Uber CEO proposes flexible 'benefits funds' for drivers without making them employees MORE.

Newsom, who has worked closely with Harris in California politics for a number of years, said he was proud she was picked to join Biden’s ticket and praised her “character and competency and her devotion to the cause that I think unites the vast majority of us.”

“It is a proud moment, historic, and it’s a very meaningful ... moment for California,” he said.

Biden first announced Tuesday that Harris would be his running mate, making her the first Black and Indian American woman to be on a major party's presidential ticket.