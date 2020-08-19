Trump campaign sues three Iowa counties over absentee mailings

The Trump campaign is suing three Iowa counties over their absentee ballot request forms, marking the latest effort to go after states and localities that seek to make it easier to vote by mail this fall.

According to the Associated Press, the campaign is arguing that the mail-in ballot applications for Woodbury, Johnson and Linn county residents violate a directive from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate (R) that stipulated the forms must be completely blank when they're sent out.

The applications sent by those three counties reportedly had some information filled in for recipients. The counties argue that sending blank applications could disenfranchise voters who do not know their voting pin or driver's license number.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson and Linn counties lean Democratic while Woodbury leans Republican, the AP noted.

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE has a slight edge over former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Democrats pitch Biden as the back-to-normal candidate Obama congratulates Biden on formal nomination Jill Biden gives personal portrait of husband Joe MORE in Iowa, according to recent polls. A Real Clear Politics average of recent surveys shows Trump with a less than 2 percent point advantage over Biden. Trump won Iowa handily in 2016, defeating Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocrats officially nominate Biden for president Clinton tears into Trump over COVID-19 response in convention speech Here are the high-profile Republicans backing Biden MORE by about 10 percentage points.

A Monmouth University poll released earlier this month showed Trump topping Biden 48 percent to 45 percent among registered voters in Iowa, a lead that falls within the margin of error for the survey.

The Trump campaign has sued a number of states for their voting rules as more election officials respond to increased demand for mail voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit against New Jersey after Gov. Phil Murphy (D) issued an executive order mandating that every registered voter in the state receive a mail-in ballot as a safety precaution amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Voters would still be allowed to cast their ballot in-person.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump campaign filed a similar lawsuit against Nevada, where lawmakers passed a bill along party lines aimed at expanding mail-in voting before the November election. The measure was signed into law by Gov. Steve Sisolak Steve SisolakTrump campaign sues three Iowa counties over absentee mailings Trump campaign sues New Jersey over mail-in voting Las Vegas fines hotel for hosting Trump campaign event despite coronavirus order MORE (D).

Trump has criticized mail-in voting in recent weeks, claiming without evidence that it could potentially lead to widespread fraud on Election Day.

The president and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpFar-right activist Laura Loomer wins Florida GOP primary Trump submits vote-by-mail ballot in Florida The Hill's 12:30 Report: Sights and sounds from night 1 of Dem's virtual convention MORE both requested mail-in ballots for Florida's congressional primary, which was held on Tuesday.