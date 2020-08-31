Kanye West to appear on ballot in Iowa after state panel overrules objections

Kanye West Kanye Omari WestKanye West sues to get on Wisconsin ballot after being rejected Kanye West makes it on the ballot in Minnesota Kanye West fails to make ballot in Missouri, Wyoming MORE will appear on the Iowa presidential ballot this November after state election officials threw out two challenges to his application Monday.

A news release from the Iowa secretary of state's office indicated that West, who announced his White House bid last month, would appear on the November ballot absent further challenges to his registration.

"The candidates who were challenged will appear on the November general election ballot," the office said in a statement.

National polling has shown West with the support of about 2 percent of voters.

He is not on the ballot yet in most states, but is set to appear in Arkansas, Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah and Vermont.

He has missed filing deadlines in more than two dozen states, and as a result will not appear on a sufficient number of states needed to win a victory in the Electoral College.

In a recent interview, West, a former supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpBirx says she's hopeful about coronavirus vaccine but urges people to 'do the right thing today' McGahn argued Kushner's security clearance should be downgraded: book Wisconsin governor urges Trump not to visit Kenosha: 'I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing' MORE, did not deny that his bid could theoretically hurt the candidacy of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi, Biden slam Scalise for doctored video that altered activist's words Wisconsin governor urges Trump not to visit Kenosha: 'I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing' Biden to campaign in Pennsylvania Monday, ask 'are you safe in Donald Trump's America?' MORE (D), the 2020 Democratic nominee.