Nearly 47 percent of all North Carolina registered voters have already cast their ballots

Almost 47 percent of all registered voters in North Carolina have cast their ballots a week before Election Day, according to figures from the state board of elections.

More than 3.4 million ballots have been cast in the Tar Heel State, including 805,956 cast by mail, as of 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

North Carolina allows voters to register and cast their ballots in the same day at "one stop" early in-person voting sites across the state. Early voting will continue through Saturday.

Those looking to vote absentee have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, to request an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots can be returned by mail, or returned in-person at early voting sites through Oct. 31.

Absentee ballots returned after early voting ends must be submitted in-person to the voter’s county board of elections office by 5 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

No special circumstances are needed to vote by mail in the state.

North Carolina is a key battleground this year, with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats warn GOP will regret Barrett confirmation Trump campaign eyes election night party at his sold-out DC hotel Harris blasts GOP for confirming Amy Coney Barrett: 'We won't forget this' MORE holding a narrow 1.2-point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump admin to announce coronavirus vaccine will be covered under Medicare, Medicaid: report Election officials say they're getting suspicious emails that may be part of malicious attack on voting: report McConnell tees up Trump judicial pick following Supreme Court vote MORE in the RealClearPolitics polling index. Trump won the state in 2016 by 4 points.

The state is also home to a fierce Senate race, with Democrat Cal Cunningham challenging incumbent Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisTrump campaign asks Supreme Court to halt North Carolina absentee ballot plan White House to host swearing-in event for Barrett on Monday night Democrats brace for nail-biting finish to Senate battle MORE (R). Recent public polls have shown the pair tied or within single digits of each other.

Voter turnout across the country has seen record highs this year, with nearly 67 million Americans having already cast their mail-in ballots or voted in person as of Tuesday, according to the U.S. Election Project.