Pennsylvania governor appears in new ad warning election results may take 'a few days'

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Tom WolfBiden, Trump camps hopeful of victory ahead of Election Day Sunday shows - Election countdown dominates Pennsylvania governor predicts Biden win in state: 'Things are different now' MORE (D) will star in an ad airing tomorrow through the end of the week throughout his state warning voters about the time it will take to accurately count all votes cast in the state for the 2020 elections.

CNN reported that the ad, which was funded by nonpartisan voter participation group The Voter Project, is reportedly aimed at dispelling concerns about the accuracy and speed by which votes will be counted amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led many Americans to vote by mail.

"These are unprecedented times. Because of the coronavirus, there were millions of votes cast by mail, so it may take longer than usual to count every vote. The folks in our election offices — your neighbors, family and friends, are working hard ensuring every single vote is counted," says Wolf in the ad, according to CNN.

"So it may take a little longer than we're used to, even a few days, but that's okay," he reportedly continues, adding: "because it's critical that your vote is counted — and it will be."

Wolf's warning comes as President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE has remarked in recent days that he strongly opposes any efforts by states to count ballots after Election Day. Some states, including Pennsylvania, allow ballots that are postmarked by Election Day to be counted only if they are received late due to the speed of the U.S. Postal Service.

"I think it's a terrible thing when people or states are allowed to tabulate ballots for a long period of time after the election is over," Trump said on Sunday. "I think it's terrible when we can't know the results of an election the night of the election in a modern-day age of computers."

"The Election should end on November 3rd., not weeks later!" he added in a tweet a few days earlier.

The Election should end on November 3rd., not weeks later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2020

Pennsylvania's 20 Electoral College votes are seen as a key target for both the president's reelection campaign as well as his opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump in survey of Texas voters from left-leaning pollster On The Trail: Making sense of Super Poll Sunday Trump rebukes FBI for investigating supporters accused of harassing Biden bus MORE, who has invested heavily in the state.