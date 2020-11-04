Pennsylvania governor says full results might not be known on Wednesday

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Tom WolfPennsylvania governor appears in new ad warning election results may take 'a few days' Biden, Trump camps hopeful of victory ahead of Election Day Sunday shows - Election countdown dominates MORE (D) said that the full results of the general election in the Keystone State might not be known by Wednesday.

“There are ... millions of mail-in ballots that are being counted, and that takes longer than the way we used to do it with the stand, in-person voting,” Wolf said in a press conference on Wednesday. “So we may not know the results even today, but the most important thing is that we have accurate results.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf says the state might not know its full election results on Wednesday: "The most important thing is that we have accurate results, even if that takes a little bit longer than we're used to" https://t.co/fxHKy8hSEp pic.twitter.com/Er0OguqjNs — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 4, 2020

The state is one of several hotly contested battleground states that are still counting mail-in ballots as of Wednesday morning. State law allows for ballots to be counted as long as they were postmarked by Election Day but received by 5 p.m. this Friday.

In an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D) said that it would be a “matter of days” for all of the ballots to be counted in the state.

“I expect that the overwhelming majority of ballots in Pennsylvania, that's mail-in and absentee ballots, as well as in-person ballots, will be counted within a matter of days,” she said on Sunday. “The counties are staffing up, have a ton of equipment, best practices in place, and are planning, for the most part, to count 24/7 until it's done.”

Vote counting is still underway in Georgia, Michigan and North Carolina, and the final numbers to determine which presidential candidate gets 270 electoral votes may not be known for days.