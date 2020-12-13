Michigan to close legislative office buildings Monday due to 'credible threats of violence'

Michigan’s legislative office buildings will be closed on Monday as the Electoral College meets due to “credible threats of violence,” officials announced Sunday night.

The state House and Senate office buildings will remain closed on Monday as officials warn of security risks, and as previously announced the Capitol will be closed to the public for the day.

State Rep. Kevin Hertel (D) tweeted that the closure was occurring "because credible threats have been made as Michigan's electors to the Electoral College will meet at the Capitol."

All House offices have been closed tomorow because credible threats have been made as Michigan’s electors to the Electoral College will meet at the Capitol. My office will monitor voicemail and are available to assist you by email at KevinHertel@House.MI.Gov — Kevin Hertel (@RepHertel) December 13, 2020

Amber McCann, a spokeswoman for state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) told the Detroit Free Press that the Senate would keep its buildings closed “based on recommendations from law enforcement.”

"The decision was not made because of anticipated protests, but based on credible threats of violence," McCann said.

Gideon D’Assandro, a spokesman for House Speaker Lee Chatfield (R) did not give details about the security risk but told the news outlet, “House and Senate leadership conferred with” Michigan State Police before making the decision “to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The Detroit Free Press cited unconfirmed reports of threats against Michigan’s delegates to the Electoral College, expected to vote for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenPro-Trump protestors, counter-protesters and police clash in DC after day of election demonstrations Castro says 'there's still work to do' on Biden Cabinet diversity Robert Zoellick says human rights, European relations to play key roles in Biden foreign policy MORE Monday afternoon.

The concerns about violence come as President Trump Donald TrumpOne person shot in Washington state during violent election protest Pro-Trump protestors, counter-protesters and police clash in DC after day of election demonstrations COVID-19 infections spread rapidly as officials race to distribute vaccine MORE and other Republicans have contested the election results in Michigan and other battleground states Biden won. The president and his campaign have challenged the results in several lawsuits without success, promoting unfounded claims of voter fraud.

House Minority Leader-elect Donna Lasinski (D) criticized the “shameful actions by certain Republicans to smear our democratic institutions and deny the clear will of the voters” for creating a “dangerous, hostile atmosphere.”