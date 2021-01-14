Virginia state Senate Democrats file resolution to censure GOP gov candidate

Democrats in the Virginia state Senate on Thursday filed a resolution to censure Republican state senator and gubernatorial candidate Amanda Chase, citing her rhetoric and attendance at the pro-Trump rally ahead of the insurrection of the Capitol last week.

The resolution, which was filed by state Sen. John Bell (D), accuses Chase of "fomenting insurrection against the United States."

There would need to be a majority vote in the Virginia Senate to censure Chase, according to the resolution.

The Hill has reached out to Chase's office for comment.

The move comes as Chase has faced widespread backlash for her presence at the rally and for refusing to condemn the attacks on the Capitol.

Chase, an ardent Trump support, has touted his false claims that the election was stolen from him. She notably called for the president to invoke martial law last month and let the military oversee another election.

The state senator has said she attended a "peaceful rally" and left before the protests turned into a mob that stormed the Capitol.

“These were not rioters and looters; these were Patriots who love their country and do not want to see our great republic turn into a socialist country,” she wrote on Facebook after the storming of the Capitol.

Facebook has since suspended her account.

The Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus formally called on Chase to resign last Friday, saying she gave power to "a failed coup d’etat.”

Chase hit back, saying the state party "committed treason" by relaxing voting restrictions last year.