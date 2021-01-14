Cindy McCain on possible GOP censure: 'I think I'm going to make T-shirts'

Cindy McCain, wife of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainReporter's essay: Capitol attack was a community invasion, not just an insurrection John McCain movie in the works with support from family Profiles in cowardice: Can GOP find courage to defy Trump? MORE (R-Ariz.), poked at a pending censure from the Arizona Republican Party, joking she would "make T-shirts" for everyone the party has censured.

The party is planning to hold a vote to censure Cindy McCain and former Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeArizona county's Republican committee debates censuring Cindy McCain Chicago police union president: Calling the Capitol riot 'treason' is 'beyond ridiculous' Jeff Flake to Republicans: 'There is power in standing up to the rank corruptions of a demagogue' MORE (R-Ariz.) after they supported President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenCotton: Senate lacks authority to hold impeachment trial once Trump leaves office Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will introduce impeachment articles against Biden ICE acting director resigns weeks after assuming post MORE in the 2020 presidential election.

Another censure resolution targets Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Doug DuceyVideo of maskless Arizona governor's son at indoor party goes viral Trump's power wanes in closing weeks CDC says Arizona has US's highest rate of new COVID-19 infections MORE (R) over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Arizona Republic.

McCain discussed the possible censures with her daughter Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainArizona county's Republican committee debates censuring Cindy McCain Celebrities, Trump supporters react to banning of president's Twitter account Meghan McCain calls on Republicans to invoke the 25th Amendment MORE during an appearance on ABC's "The View" on Thursday.

“It’s about doing what’s right for the country,” Cindy McCain said. “Certainly, Sen. Flake and our governor have made some very tough decisions lately and in the past, but it was for the good of our state and our country.”

McCain said that she was “in good company,” referring to the party’s previous censure of her late husband in 2014 over his voting record.

“You know, I’m in good company, your dad was censured by them,” McCain told her daughter, who is a co-host on "The View." “I think I’m going to make T-shirts for everyone and wear them.”

Meghan McCain said that it seems “very [angry] and bitter for a state that’s now blue,” referring to Biden’s win in the state.

“I don’t understand the anger and hostility, I found it deeply hurtful, and I know you did, too,” McCain said.

Cindy McCain, a lifelong Republican, said Republicans have “lost our way,” adding that it’s time for the party “to get back on track.”

“I truly hope that as things progress on and we get away from this mess that occurred, that we can do just that, we can get back on track and remind everyone that we’re here for the country and not for the party,” she said.

The McCains have for years locked horns with Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party and a staunch ally of President Trump Donald TrumpCotton: Senate lacks authority to hold impeachment trial once Trump leaves office Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will introduce impeachment articles against Biden ICE acting director resigns weeks after assuming post MORE. Ward, a longtime critic of John McCain who launched a primary challenge against him in 2016, is expected to be reelected as state party chair on Jan. 23, the Arizona Republic reported.

The censures come after Republicans in the state suffered major losses in the last two election cycles. In November, Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996. Both of the state's Senate seats are also held by Democrats for the first time since the 1950s.