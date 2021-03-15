Alaska GOP censures, vows primary challenge to Murkowski

The Alaska Republican Party has vowed to recruit a primary challenger against Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiFundraising spat points to Trump-GOP fissures OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Graham, Sullivan signal possible support for Haaland confirmation | Agency says Biden leasing pause won't impact 2021 energy production | Senate panel unanimously advances Biden pick for deputy Energy chief Rick Scott to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago MORE (R), a month after she voted to convict former President Trump Donald TrumpThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden to hit road, tout COVID-19 relief law Oregon senator takes center stage in Democratic filibuster debate Juan Williams: Trump's jealous rants can't hide his failures MORE of inciting an insurrection at the United States Capitol.

In a vote Saturday, the state Republican Party passed a resolution censuring Murkowski for her vote, and for several previous votes she had cast that angered state Republicans.

“There’s a number of issues that the party has had with Sen. Murkowski for the last several years which really culminated in the conviction vote of former President Trump,” said Kris Warren, the author of the resolution and head of a local Republican Party group in Anchorage.

Warren said he was upset with Murkowski over past votes to preserve the Affordable Care Act and against an amendment to the most recent coronavirus relief package that would have banned trans women from competing in sports. He took issue with her decision to vote present on the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughMisguided politicians are focused on abortion instead of the pandemic Arkansas just passed a near-total ban on abortions — here's what it means Trump promises to travel to Alaska to campaign against Murkowski MORE, and her support for Rep. Deb Haaland Deb HaalandThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden to hit road, tout COVID-19 relief law This week: Democrats eye next step after coronavirus relief bill win Democratic majority shrinks, but finds unity MORE (D-N.M.), President Biden Joe BidenThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Biden to hit road, tout COVID-19 relief law Oregon senator takes center stage in Democratic filibuster debate This week: Democrats eye next step after coronavirus relief bill win MORE’s choice to lead the Interior Department.

But the resolution focused most on Murkowski’s relationship with the former president.

“She’s repeatedly spoken out against President Trump over the years in spite of all the great accomplishments he had that helped the country and certainly helped Alaska,” Warren said.

Murkowski’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. She has not said whether she will seek a fourth full term, though her campaign account had $1 million in the bank at the end of 2020.

Warren declined to speculate on potential challengers who might take on the three-term Republican, who took office in 2002 to succeed her father after he became governor. Former Gov. Sarah Palin (R) has issued vague threats about running herself, though she is not seen as a likely candidate a dozen years after she left the governor’s mansion in the middle of her first term.

Murkowski won reelection with 44 percent of the vote in 2016, against Libertarian candidate Joe Miller, who pulled 29 percent of the vote.

In 2010, Murkowski lost the Republican primary for renomination to Miller, but she stormed to a second term as a write-in candidate — only the second write-in candidate ever elected to a U.S. Senate seat.