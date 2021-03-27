DeSantis hires veteran GOP operative for 2022 reelection campaign: report

Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantisWhere schools are back in session, and where kids are still learning virtually Larry Hogan's balancing act Biden takes sales blitz to swing-state Ohio MORE (R-Fla.) has reportedly hired veteran GOP operative Phil Cox for his 2022 reelection campaign.

Cox, former head of the Republican Governors Association, was picked by DeSantis to be a senior-level adviser on his team and lead his 2022 reelection campaign, Politico reported on Saturday.

“Phil is an incredibly talented and trusted operative who has played a key role in dozens of successful gubernatorial campaigns over the last decade. Gov. DeSantis is well positioned heading into his reelection campaign, and Phil is an excellent addition to his operation,” RGA Executive Director Dave Rexrode said in a statement to Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeSantis has seen his star rise in conservative circles since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. A poll earlier this month found his approval had gone up to 53 percent in the state.

Polls have also found that DeSantis has a lead against hypothetical Democratic opponents Nikki Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, and Rep. Charlie Crist Charles (Charlie) Joseph CristAmbitious House lawmakers look for promotions Top Florida Democrat calls on FBI to investigate DeSantis over vaccine distribution DeSantis's rising GOP profile fuels 2024 talk MORE (D-Fla.).

Although DeSantis has not said he's planning to run for president in 2024, some in the Republican Party see him as a potential successor to former President Trump Donald TrumpDemocrats see Georgia as opening salvo in war on voting rights MLB could move All-Star game from Georgia after controversial new voter restrictions Biden fires majority of DHS advisory council members MORE.

The Hill has reached out to DeSantis’s office for comment.