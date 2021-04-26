Ohio sets special election to replace retiring Rep. Steve Stivers

The special election to replace retiring Rep. Steve Stivers Steven (Steve) Ernst StiversThe Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - GOP draws line on taxes; nation braces for Chauvin verdict The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - All US adults now eligible for COVID vaccines GOP Rep. Steve Stivers plans to retire MORE (R-Ohio) will be held in November, Ohio's governor announced Monday.

Gov. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineOhio governor: 'There's a clear pathway in regard to police reform' Sunday shows preview: Advocates, lawmakers push for police reform after Chauvin verdict, Ma'Khia Bryant's death Ohio law legalizing concealed knife carry, brass knuckles goes into effect MORE (R) wrote in a statement shared on Twitter that the 15th Congressional District's primary elections would be held on Aug. 3, while the general election for the seat will be on Nov. 2.

The dates are the same as another special election, in the state's 11th Congressional District, where former Rep. Marcia Fudge Marcia FudgeDemocrats demand Biden administration reopen probe into Tamir Rice's death Administration withdraws Trump-era proposal to loosen protections for transgender homeless people Watchdog blames Puerto Rico hurricane relief delays on Trump-era bureaucracy MORE (D) will be replaced following her successful confirmation as President Biden Joe BidenEmmer: Vulnerable Democrats who vote to raise taxes will lose in 2022 West Virginia to offer coronavirus vaccines to attendees of state basketball tournament US has started preparing to withdraw from Afghanistan, top general says MORE's Housing and Urban Development secretary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Governor DeWine announced special election dates for the 15th Congressional District to fill the District's upcoming vacancy. pic.twitter.com/IbLIm89LQH — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 26, 2021

Stivers's district is likely to remain in Republican hands in November, as it has not supported a Democrat for president since 2008. That same year, the district elected its first Democratic House representative since former Rep. Robert Secrest (D) resigned the seat in 1966.

A centrist Republican, Stivers sits on the Republican Study Committee and is a former chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the House GOP's campaign arm. He announced earlier in April that he would retire in order to take a job as CEO of Ohio's Chamber of Commerce. His last day in Congress will be May 16. His departure will leave Republicans in the House at least temporarily down a seat in a chamber very narrowly controlled by Democrats.

"For the past decade, it has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio's 15th Congressional District. Throughout my career, I've worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our fiscal house in order," Stivers said upon announcing his retirement from Congress.

"I'm excited to announce that I will be taking on a new opportunity that allows me to continue to do that. Effective May 16, I will be leaving Congress in order to accept the position of President and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce," he added.