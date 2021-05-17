Arizona's GOP state treasurer launches bid for governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee (R) on Monday launched her campaign for governor.

Yee, the first Asian American woman elected to the Arizona legislature, held up her own family's story of finding success in America in a campaign video.

"My family came here and opened a grocery store in the 1930s, but today opportunities like theirs are under attack. I'm Kimberly Yee, I'm running for governor to put Arizona first, to ensure our children have the same opportunities and freedoms my family found in this great country," Yee said.

In the video, Yee vowed to address security concerns surrounding the U.S.-Mexico border, accusing lawmakers in D.C. of "putting partisan games over safety and security."

"As your next governor, I'll continue President Trump Donald TrumpFranklin Graham says Trump comeback would 'be a very tough thing to do' Man suspected in wife's disappearance accused of casting her ballot for Trump Stefanik: Cheney is 'looking backwards' MORE's fight to secure our southern border. Every single inch of it," Yee said.

She also promised to fight "socialist policies" like those in California.

"As a small business owner raised by small business owners, I know the importance of doing business the right way," she added.

"Joe Biden Joe Biden28 Senate Democrats sign statement urging Israel-Hamas ceasefire Franklin Graham says Trump comeback would 'be a very tough thing to do' Schools face new pressures to reopen for in-person learning MORE and the Washington Democrats are trying to strip away the values that make our country great by disincentivizing hard work and personal responsibility," Yee added. "As governor, I'll promote opportunity over handouts because I know Arizonans would rather earn a living than collect a government check."

Yee was elected as treasurer in 2018 and previously served as majority leader for the Arizona state Senate, the Arizona Republic notes.

She is joining Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez (D), who announced his campaign in March, in the race. Lopez previously served as U.S. Customs and Border Protection chief of staff under former President Obama.

Current Gov. Doug Ducey Doug DuceyNavajo Nation president on Arizona's new voting restrictions: An 'assault' on our rights Abrams issues sharp rebuke to Arizona GOP governor for signing 'devastating anti-voter bill' Arizona governor signs controversial election bill into law MORE (R) is term limited and cannot run in 2022.