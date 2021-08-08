Trump ally who backed calls to overturn election launches bid for Georgia lt. governor

A Georgia Republican state senator who has backed several initiatives to overturn the state's 2020 election results has formally entered the race for lieutenant governor.

George state Sen. Burt Jones (R) filed paperwork this weekend to enter the race with hopes of receiving former President Trump Donald TrumpBill Maher says Cuomo can't stay after scandal: He's no 'Donald Trump' Former acting AG testifies before panel probing election interference GOP senator vows to slow-walk T infrastructure bill, sparking standoff MORE’s backing after the two met earlier this year at Mar-a-Lago, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

In December, Jones supported an unsuccessful lawsuit waged by officials in Texas seeking to overturn the 2020 election results in several states, including Georgia, the AJC noted. The move ultimately cost him his chairmanship of the state’s Senate Insurance and Labor Committee.

Along with a handful of other state senators, Jones also sought a special session regarding overturning the presidential election results in Georgia, The Associated Press reported.

Speaking to Georgians in Rome on Saturday, he touted his move in December to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, saying he was “punished” for advocacy. The remarks drew praise from those at the gathering, the AJC reported.

Echoing comments made by Trump, he said on Saturday that there was a “real swamp” in Georgia.

He also participated in an event with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she's meeting with Trump 'soon' in Florida MORE (R-Ga.) where “Trump Won” signs were given out during a “Election Integrity Town Hall,” the AP noted.

Though Trump has not endorsed a candidate for the state’s lieutenant governor race, he has already made it clear that he will not back state Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller.

Trump said that he would not support Miller, who hauled in $2 million within five weeks of announcing his bid, “because of his refusal to work with other Republican senators on voter fraud and irregularities in the state,” according to the AP.