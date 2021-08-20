Harris to campaign for Newsom in California next week

Vice President Harris is heading to California next week to campaign for Gov. Gavin Newsom Gavin NewsomEx-fiancee of GOP recall candidate Larry Elder says he waved gun at her Overnight Health Care: US to start booster shots on Sept. 20 | Biden to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff | Democrats embrace COVID mandates in governor races Democrats embrace COVID-19 mandates in governor races MORE (D) in the final weeks of the recall election against him, CNN reported.

"I am excited to join my friend and our Vice President next week," Newsom said in a statement, according to Politico. "The stakes of this election couldn't be higher."

The announcement follows President Biden Joe BidenTexas House Dems end standoff, paving way for election overhaul Taliban calls on Afghan Muslim leaders to urge unity amid protests, fleeing citizens State Dept. will not charge for evacuation flights from Afghanistan MORE's statement last week urging California voters to reject the recall vote.

"Gov. @GavinNewsom is leading California through unprecedented crises—he's a key partner in fighting the pandemic and helping build our economy back better," Biden tweeted last week. "To keep him on the job, registered voters should vote no on the recall election by 9/14 and keep California moving forward."

Although Harris has recently seen decreasing poll numbers, she still has considerable support in her home state and in the Bay Area, where she first launched her political career as a prosecutor, Politico notes.

Newsom is in the midst of a competitive campaign, with a poll earlier this month showing that about half of California voters want the governor recalled in the September election. One of Newsom's biggest hurdles is a lack of enthusiasm among voters compared to that among his Republican opponents, a reality that his campaign likely hopes Harris's visit will be able to improve.

Harris first said in July that she intended to campaign for Newsom.