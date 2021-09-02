Ariz. state senator who saved Gabby Giffords's life ends congressional bid due to COVID-19 surge

An Arizona state senator who saved the life of former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D-Ariz.) has ended his congressional bid due to the recent COVID-19 surge.

Congressional candidate Randy Friese in a statement Thursday announced the end of his campaign for Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District, citing the rapid pace of COVID-19 infections in the state due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Friese added in his statement that he’s “deeply grateful” for the people who have supported his campaign, adding that he will remain committed to pushing for affordable health care and tighter gun control laws.

“With a heavy heart, I am announcing an end to our campaign for #AZ02. To our supporters, know that I am forever grateful. I will continue to advocate for the values & issues at the core of our run, most importantly keeping AZ02 Blue,” Friese wrote in a statement.

Friese, a trauma doctor, treated Giffords after she was shot in the head during a constituent meeting in 2011. Friese was running to replace retiring state Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick Ann KirkpatrickDemocrats fret over Trump-district retirements ahead of midterms Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin Democrats confront difficult prospects for midterms MORE (D-Ariz.).