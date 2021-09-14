Protesters crash former Detroit police chief's gubernatorial announcement event

A crowd of protesters interrupted an event where James Craig, the former chief of the Detroit Police Department, announced he is running for governor of Michigan on Tuesday.

Videos taken at the scene show a few dozen people chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "No justice, no peace, James Craig is still police," as Craig, a Republican, attempted to begin a press conference at Belle Isle park in Detroit.

"I've got one thing to say: I'm running for governor!" Craig shouted before leaving the area and relocating to a contingency location, the Detroit Free Press reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

James Craig tried to approach the event but protestors engulfed him. He tried to speak but eventually left. pic.twitter.com/JsThRyzlAN — Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) September 14, 2021

James Craig makes an inaudible message as he is drowned out by Detroit Will Breath protesters at Belle Isle prior to Craig announcing his run for Michigan Gov. @freep pic.twitter.com/12ufofzqR8 — Mandi Wright (@DetroitMandi) September 14, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Craig served as Detroit's police chief for eight years before resigning earlier this summer, the newspaper reported. Detroit Will Breathe, an organization advocating for criminal justice reforms in the city, has been critical of Craig for his response to protests in the city after George Floyd's death.

In June, the former police chief released a video focusing on his career in law enforcement, saying he would serve as a bulwark against rising crime in the state.

“As a leader, we led from the front, we turned it around and made Detroit a safer city,” he says in the video. “I met with so many in our community so that we can build that trust-based relationship. We did that. And as a result, following the tragic death of [George] Floyd in Minneapolis, Detroit never burned.”

Once settled at the contingency location, Craig's Twitter account sent a message saying "the vast majority of Michiganders are turned off by liberal radicals who try to insult us and cancel our voices."

Craig is running for the chance to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen WhitmerFormer Detroit police chief launching gubernatorial campaign vs. Whitmer next week Michigan officials demand pro-Trump lawyers reimburse state for costs of election case Ford halts Mustang production in Michigan after gas leaks into sewer system MORE (D), who has taken criticism from former President Trump Donald TrumpBiden stumps for Newsom on eve of recall: 'The eyes of the nation are on California' On The Money: House Democrats cut back Biden tax hikes Abortion providers warn of 'chaos' if Supreme Court overrules Roe v Wade MORE and other national republicans over public health measures and other issues.