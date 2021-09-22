Alabama official dismisses Lindell claim that 100K votes were flipped from Trump to Biden: 'It's not possible'

Alabama’s secretary of state is dismissing claims by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell that 100,000 votes in November were flipped from former President Trump Donald TrumpUN meeting with US, France canceled over scheduling issue Trump sues NYT, Mary Trump over story on tax history McConnell, Shelby offer government funding bill without debt ceiling MORE to President Biden Joe BidenUN meeting with US, France canceled over scheduling issue Schumer moves to break GOP blockade on Biden's State picks GOP Rep. Cawthorn likens vaccine mandates to 'modern-day segregation' MORE, contending that such a situation is “not possible.”

“All our [voting] machines are custom-built. There’s no modem component. You can’t influence them through a cell phone or a landline. There’s no way they can be probed or numbers manipulated,” Secretary of State John Merrill told AL.com.

“We didn’t have any vote changes. Zero. It’s not possible to have any vote changed,” he added.

Lindell, a Trump ally, made the claim while touring states as part of an effort to prove that the election was stolen from Trump because of computer manipulation, AL.com noted.

In a video posted Sunday, Lindell said that while Alabama is a “role model as to how elections should go,” the state’s voting system was “hacked ... just like every other state,” according to AL.com.

He said people may have accessed the system through bluetooth technology without offering additional evidence to bolster the claim or saying who he thought was involved.

He did, however, say he would have to conduct a “deeper dive” on the situation.

“This was the one time we’re going to have to do a little bit of a deeper dive here. On the surface you can’t see where it happened,” Lindell said, according to AL.com.

“What I guarantee they’ve had to do in Alabama is the bad people ... went deeper into the well. Very deep into the well of how they did the flips,” he added.

He said that, based on his data, 100,000 votes in the state were flipped, adding that “every single county was affected.”

Trump decisively won Alabama in November, taking home more than 1.4 million votes, according to Politico. Biden trailed with more than 849,000 votes.

Merrill said Lindell bought a copy of Alabama’s voting rolls — which can be purchased by anyone — and that any examination that alleges manipulation is incorrect.

The MyPillow CEO is entrenched in a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems.

The voting company — which has also filed suit against against former Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiEric Trump lawyer in New York attorney general's fraud case quits Trump campaign knew soon after election that voting machine claims were false: report Trump lawyer offered six-point plan for Pence to overturn election: book MORE and pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell — says the three defendants claimed without evidence that Dominion rigged the 2020 presidential election in favor of Biden by manipulating votes.

A federal judge last month rejected requests from the defendants to dismiss the lawsuits.