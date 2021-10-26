RNC targets McAuliffe, Biden campaign event with mobile billboard

The Republican National Committee (RNC) will target President Biden Joe BidenOvernight Energy & Environment — Presented by American Clean Power — Methane fee faces negotiations White House rejects latest Trump claim of executive privilege The No Surprises Act: a bill long overdue MORE’s campaign event with Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe (D) on Tuesday by showcasing a mobile billboard in the Old Dominion that features a clip of McAuliffe commenting on the president’s rising unpopularity in the state and nationwide.

The mobile billboard, which will appear in Virginia on Tuesday ahead of Biden’s campaign event with McAuliffe, will feature a video on loop of comments the former governor made during a virtual rally with supporters earlier this month regarding the president’s waning popularity.

“We are facing a lot of headwinds from Washington, as you know. The president is unpopular today, unfortunately here in Virginia,” McAuliffe says in the video.

The former governor was pointing to the president’s sinking poll numbers as a way to encourage voters to turn out in next month’s gubernatorial race.

Terry McAuliffe: Joe Biden "is unpopular today unfortunately here in Virginia." pic.twitter.com/QOMAWRBi2A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2021

The RNC’s latest campaign tactic comes one week before Virginians are set to head to the polls and choose the next governor of the Old Dominion.

Recent polls show McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin neck-and-neck after a tense campaign season in what will likely be the most closely-watched off-year race.

Biden is set to head to Arlington, Virginia Tuesday evening to stump for McAuliffe, joining the list of prominent Democratic figures who have made stops in the Old Dominion to campaign for the former governor.

Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Obama and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams all appeared alongside McAuliffe at separate events this month.

The president’s approval rating, however, has been sluggish in recent weeks. His approval rating in FiveThirtyEight’s average of polls slipped to a new low of 43.4 on Sunday.

Questions have swirled regarding what type of effect Biden’s presence in Virginia will have on the competitive governor’s race, especially since a number of experts are watching the race closely to see if it serves as a harbinger for next year’s midterm elections.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in a statement said McAuliffe knows that Biden "is failing Virginians," pointing to rising crime and increased gas and grocery prices.

“Unlike Biden and McAuliffe, Youngkin will put parents and job creators first by strengthening public safety in communities across the Commonwealth, cutting red tape for small businesses, and ensuring every Virginian has a say in their child’s education. With an unprecedented amount of Republican enthusiasm, Virginians are ready to reject Terry McAuliffe and Joe Biden this November and turn out for Glenn Youngkin and Republicans up and down the ballot,” McDaniel added.

The RNC has mounted an aggressive blitz in Virginia to bolster Youngkin’s campaign, in addition to other down races. The group said it made a multi-million dollar investment in the commonwealth in support of Republicans up and down the ballot.

The committee also said it has deployed more than 100 field staffers on the ground, and opened 13 victory offices across the commonwealth.

Additionally, it set up mobile billboard trucks at McAuliffe events this weekend when Obama, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison were campaigning with the former governor.