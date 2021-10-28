Fox poll shows Youngkin leading McAuliffe by 8 points among likely voters

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) is trailing Republican gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin by 8 points among likely voters in the latest Fox News poll, though the two remain in dead heat among registered voters.

The poll released Thursday found that 53 percent of likely voters are backing Youngkin, with 45 percent in favor of McAuliffe. The margin of error among likely voters is plus or minus 3 percentage points.

When it comes to registered voters overall, however, the race is deadlocked, with 48 percent backing Youngkin and 47 percent supporting McAuliffe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among registered voters, the margin of error is plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

The new numbers, released on Thursday, come five days before Election Day for Virginia’s gubernatorial race, which will cap off a tense campaign season in a race that experts are saying could serve as a forerunner to next year’s midterm elections.

A number of recent polls have shown McAuliffe and Youngkin to be neck and neck.

Democratic heavyweights have flocked to the Old Dominion to stump for McAuliffe, including President Biden Joe BidenBiden to meet House Dems before Europe trip: report 21 House Democrats call for removing IRS bank reporting proposal from spending bill Overnight Health Care — Presented by Altria — Vulnerable House Dems push drug pricing plan MORE, former President Obama Barack Hussein ObamaBiden's finishing what Obama started with early learning Cotton tells Garland: 'Thank God you're not on the Supreme Court' Budowsky: Vote for Terry McAuliffe: The midterms have begun MORE, first lady Jill Biden Jill BidenWhite House won't host Halloween event for kids due to Biden travel plans Biden invokes Trump in bid to boost McAuliffe ahead of Election Day The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by Facebook - Budget negotiators: 72 hours and counting MORE and former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

On the Republican side, former President Trump Donald TrumpOvernight Defense & National Security — Presented by Boeing — Milley warns of 'Sputnik moment' for China WSJ publishes letter from Trump continuing to allege voter fraud in PA Oath Keeper who was at Capitol on Jan. 6 runs for New Jersey State Assembly MORE is scheduled to hold a tele-rally for Youngkin on Monday, though the candidate has largely kept his distance from the former commander in chief.

Trump lost Virginia in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, and is perceived as an unpopular figure in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has, however, thrown his support behind Youngkin, who said he is “honored” to receive his endorsement.

The Fox News poll found that interest in the governor’s race among Virginians is high. Seventy-three percent of likely voters and 63 percent of registered voters said they are extremely interested in the race.

Another 24 percent of likely voters and 21 percent of registered voters said they are very interested in the election.

The Fox News poll surveyed 1,212 registered Virginia voters between Oct. 24 and Oct. 27. A subsample of 1,015 likely voters was then established.

Updated at 10:27 p.m.