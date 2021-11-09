Trump endorses Idaho lt. gov. against sitting GOP leader

Former President Trump Donald TrumpMeat industry groups pledge to meet Paris Agreement emissions targets by 2030 Judge tosses part of DC AG's suit against Trump inaugural committee Rep. Gosar posts anime video showing him striking Biden, Ocasio-Cortez MORE on Tuesday announced his endorsement of Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin (R) in the state’s gubernatorial race against current Gov. Brad Little (R).

“Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin has been a true supporter of MAGA since the very beginning,” Trump said in his statement on Tuesday. “She is brave and not afraid to stand up for the issues that matter most to the people of Idaho, a beautiful State that I won by 30.8%.”

Trump said he is supporting McGeachin due to her stance on election integrity, the Second Amendment, American manufacturing, school choice and her support of farmers in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am giving Janice McGeachin my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of Idaho. She will make a fantastic Governor, and will never let you down!” Trump said.

Trump’s endorsement comes as McGeachin is challenging Little in the GOP primary for the state’s gubernatorial race.

Both lawmakers have exchanged personal shots in the past months regarding the state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Little refusing to ban mask and vaccine mandates.

While Little was away from the state, McGeachin issued an executive order in May banning mask mandates and an order banning vaccine mandates last month.

Little rescinded both orders upon his return to office last month.

McGeachin said on Thursday that she met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence to discuss issues related to her state and his “America First” agenda, the Idaho Statesman reported.

“It is such an honor to meet personally with President Trump,” McGeachin said in a statement to the Idaho newspaper.