Trump seeking to oust Republican Alabama governor over canceled rally: report

Former President Trump Donald TrumpTwo Fox News contributors quit over Tucker Carlson's Jan. 6 documentary GOP senator: Decisions on bills not made based on if they hurt or help Trump or Biden O'Rourke won't say if he wants Biden to campaign for him in Texas senate race MORE is reportedly looking to oust Republican Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Kay IveyAlabama governor orders state agencies to fight federal vaccine mandates Alabama using COVID funds to build new prisons — is that Biden's vision? Street honoring Confederate president renamed in Alabama capital MORE in her reelection bid next year, blaming her for the cancelation of a rally in the state this summer.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing Trump advisers, that the former president has privately blamed Ivey for the decision to cancel his rally in June, which was supposed to take place at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park.

The former president has reportedly met with Lynda Blanchard, who served as ambassador to Slovenia in his administration, to discuss a potential endorsement if she were to wage a bid for governor.

Blanchard announced in February that she was running for Senate to fill the seat being vacated by Sen. Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyTexas Democrat Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson announces retirement at end of term GOP senators appalled by 'ridiculous' House infighting The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by ExxonMobil - House Democrats eye big vote on Biden measure MORE (R), who announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection. The two reportedly discussed a potential endorsement if Blanchard were to leave the Senate race and instead run for governor.

Taylor Budowich, the communications director for Trump’s Save America PAC, did not directly respond to reports that Trump is looking to oust Ivey when reached by The Hill, instead calling attention to the “powerful force” of the former president’s endorsement.

“Candidates up and down the ballot and from across the nation are constantly seeking the endorsement of President Donald J. Trump. While we don’t comment on private conversations, the President’s endorsement is unquestionably the most powerful force in American politics and when he endorses candidates, they win,” Budowich said in a statement.

Trump’s scheduled rally at the USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park was canceled in June after park commission chairman Bill Tunnell said the Republican Party contacted him with concerns that the event would turn into a “partisan political event,” which led to the cancelation of the rally, according to NBC 15 News.

Tunnell said he reached out to the attorney general’s office in late May to ask for an opinion on holding the event but said that it was unable to respond in a timely fashion because of how soon the event was.

The office noted, however, that political events can be held at the park as long as access is “available for all political parties and candidates on an equal basis.”

Some local officials, however, argued that the commission’s decision was marked by anti-Trump bias.

If Trump does back a primary challenge against Ivey, she will join a coalition of GOP lawmakers who are now facing primary challenges after breaking from the former president.

Trump has endorsed former Massachusetts state Rep. Geoff Diehl (R) for governor, after sitting Gov. Charlie Baker (R) frequently criticized the former president and at one point backed his impeachment. Diehl served as co-chairman of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign in Massachusetts.

In Ohio, former Rep. Jim Renacci James (Jim) B. RenacciWhy Democrats' prescription drug pricing provision would have hurt seniors Governors' races see flood of pro-Trump candidates Former House Republican to challenge DeWine for Ohio gubernatorial nomination MORE (R), a close Trump ally, is waging a bid against sitting Gov. Mike DeWine Mike DeWineOhio governor cancels appearances after coronavirus exposure Ohio redistricting commission gives up on US House map Ohio corrects Wright Brothers error on new license plates MORE (R), who said the former president is in part responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.