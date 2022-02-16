Polis unveils reelection campaign in Colorado

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Jared Schutz PolisSenate passes bill to make former internment camp national historic site Sunday shows: No breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine tensions Colorado governor calls for 'civility and respect' as blue states ease mask mandates MORE (D) on Tuesday announced his reelection bid.

In a campaign announcement video, Polis, who is running with Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera (D), said "there's more we can do to strengthen Colorado's recovery."

"This is our Colorado," Polis said."If you give me the chance to keep serving as your governor, I'll show you that Colorado's best days are still ahead."

Polis, a former tech entrepreneur and five-term congressman, became the first openly gay governor in the U.S. when he defeated Republican nominee Walker Stapleton for the job in 2018.

During the pandemic, the GOP criticized the governor over coronavirus mandates, but Polis reversed some COVID-19 restrictions and hasn't enforced a statewide mask mandate for a year.

In his campaign video, Polis touted his successes: creating free preschool in the state, reducing insurance costs and cutting taxes.

"Those are just a few of the ways we are helping you keep more of the money you earn," he said in his campaign video. "And we're not stopping there."