Louisville Zoo temporarily closing areas to protect birds from avian flu

The Louisville Zoo announced Wednesday it is temporarily closing some areas to protect its birds from avian flu, which has recently been detected in multiple states.

According to the announcement, the bird flu was recently found west of Jefferson County in Kentucky, where Louisville is located, leading the zoo to close areas such as the Forest Bird Trail and the African penguin exhibits in the Islands Pavilion, Steller’s Sea Eagle Aviary in Glacier Run and Lorikeet Landing in Australia.

The zoo said no birds are showing any clinical signs of the disease and no human cases of the virus have been detected in the U.S., adding that “the Zoo is a safe place to visit.”

“As always, our highest priority is animal safety and welfare,” Dan Maloney, executive director of the zoo, said in a statement.

“By temporarily closing public access to the aviaries, and moving some birds to indoor areas, we will help ensure the birds’ health for as long as the situation requires. These measures are intended to expressly protect the Zoo birds. Zoo guests are not at risk. Your Zoo continues to be one of the safest places to visit anywhere,” Maloney added.