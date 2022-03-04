trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
State Watch

Louisville Zoo temporarily closing areas to protect birds from avian flu

by Lexi Lonas - 03/04/22 11:25 AM ET
A young child watches a gentoo penguin walk by as the SEA LIFE aquarium reopens to the public in Melbourne on November 13, 2020, following the city's long lockdown due to a second wave of COVID-19 coronavirus infections
A young child watches a gentoo penguin walk by as the SEA LIFE aquarium reopens to the public in Melbourne, Australia. 

The Louisville Zoo announced Wednesday it is temporarily closing some areas to protect its birds from avian flu, which has recently been detected in multiple states.

According to the announcement, the bird flu was recently found west of Jefferson County in Kentucky, where Louisville is located, leading the zoo to close areas such as the Forest Bird Trail and the African penguin exhibits in the Islands Pavilion, Steller’s Sea Eagle Aviary in Glacier Run and Lorikeet Landing in Australia.

The zoo said no birds are showing any clinical signs of the disease and no human cases of the virus have been detected in the U.S., adding that “the Zoo is a safe place to visit.”

“As always, our highest priority is animal safety and welfare,” Dan Maloney, executive director of the zoo, said in a statement.

“By temporarily closing public access to the aviaries, and moving some birds to indoor areas, we will help ensure the birds’ health for as long as the situation requires. These measures are intended to expressly protect the Zoo birds. Zoo guests are not at risk. Your Zoo continues to be one of the safest places to visit anywhere,” Maloney added.

Tags Avian flu Kentucky Louisville Louisville Zoo

The Hill has removed its comment section, as there are many other forums for readers to participate in the conversation. We invite you to join the discussion on Facebook and Twitter.

Most Popular

  1. Tearful Craig Melvin confirms...
  2. House set to pass marijuana...
  3. Oscars slap leads to dozens of FCC...
  4. House passes bill to cap the cost...
  5. Jan. 6 committee member: Jared...
  6. Pelosi calls for Supreme Court...
  7. Poll: Fetterman leads Lamb by...
  8. Putin ordering draft of 135,000...
  9. Senate, House Democrats urge Biden...
  10. Bolton pushes back on Trump, says...
  11. Trump wanted a piece of White...
  12. Congress gives IRA perks to high...
  13. CNN: ‘Realistic chance’ Hunter...
  14. Tillis endorses Cawthorn’s...
  15. Biden announces largest-ever oil...
  16. Afghan people selling children,...
  17. Pelosi rejects gas tax holiday
  18. NSA agent facing federal charges...
Load more

Video

See all Video