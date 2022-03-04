trending:

Federal inspectors confirm bird flu in Missouri

by Lexi Lonas - 03/04/22 1:30 PM ET
Federal inspectors confirm that the bird flu, or avian flu, has been found in Missouri, making it one of multiple states where the disease has recently been detected among birds.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said Friday the disease was found in a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Stoddard County, The Associated Press reported.

All the birds on the affected properties will be killed and disposed of to prevent the disease from spreading further, the department said.

The samples from the flock of chickens were first tested at University of Missouri Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory and checked at a USDA veterinary lab. 

Avian flu is easily spread among birds as it can be contracted through contact with infected poultry, equipment and on outfits of human caretakers, the AP noted. 

This comes as cases of avian flu have been found among birds in several other states in recent weeks, including Virginia, Kentucky and New York. No cases have yet been detected in humans.

After avian flu was found near Jefferson County in Kentucky, where Louisville is located, the Louisville Zoo on Wednesday announced that it was temporarily closing some areas to protect its birds from the disease.

