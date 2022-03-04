Two staffers injured in Kansas school shooting

Two staffers were injured in a shooting Friday at Olathe East High School in Kansas.

The Olathe Police Department posted a tweet about the “critical incident” at 11:58 a.m., announcing that the shooting suspect was in custody and there was no longer an active threat.

Olathe Public Schools tweeted a few minutes later, writing, “Olathe East is currently under lock down due to an active shooting situation on campus. Please know that law enforcement is on site and the building is secured. Olathe East and surrounding school buildings have been secured. We are working on reunification plans.”

According to the police, the shooting occurred in an office area, where a school resource officer and an administrator were shot and injured. No students were reported harmed.

The school and police are working together to safely reunite students with their parents.

Olathe Public Schools announced that counseling services will be available for students and staff at California Trail Middle School and Pioneer Trail Middle School until Friday evening.

The shooting took place amid the ongoing and highly publicized case against alleged Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley and his parents James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.