Florida GOP-led legislature passes congressional maps despite DeSantis veto threat

The GOP-controlled Florida State Legislature on Friday passed two congressional maps even after Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) threatened to veto them if they came across his desk.

Florida’s House of Representatives voted 67-47 to pass the congressional districting maps and the state senate passed it by a vote of 24-15, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

Just before the vote, DeSantis had warned the bill was dead on arrival. “I will veto the congressional reapportionment plan currently being debated by the House. DOA,” he tweeted.

News of the maps’ passage has set the stage for a showdown over redistricting maps that need to be approved by June.

In order to override a veto from the governor, Florida’s state House will need to garner 80 votes and the state Senate will need 26, according to the Tampa Bay Times. However, Republicans hold less seats than votes needed in both chambers imperiling their override abilities, according to the paper.

If DeSantis vetoes the bill, he can also force lawmakers to come back for a special session and draw up new maps.

If neither of the scenarios play out, the two branches of state government can petition a court to draw the maps for them, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The outlet reported that the maps passed by the legislature include one that would diminish Black voting strength in northern Florida, and another that splits Black voters in Orlando.

Both of these congressional maps have been slammed by Democrats, who argue the maps amount to gerrymandering and are unconstitutional under state law.

In January, DeSantis proposed a congressional map establishing 18 seats that would have gone for former President Trump in 2020.