Boston follows other cities in lifting mask mandate

Boston on Saturday became the latest city to lift an indoor mask mandate as cases of the novel coronavirus and severe hospitalizations from COVID-19 continue to decline nationwide.

The city’s Board of Health on Tuesday voted unanimously to lift the mask mandate at the recommendation of Bisola Ojikutu, the Commissioner of Public Health and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission.

The lift was effective on Saturday, and residents no longer have to wear a face covering inside public spaces, including gyms, bars, restaurants and all places previously covered under the emergency order, according to a press release.

Mayor Michelle Wu (D) said she was “grateful that our city is ready to take this step in our recovery thanks to the hard work and commitment of residents keeping our communities safe over many, many months.”

“As we continue to make progress even while living with COVID, Boston will continue leading on public health to keep our communities safe, healthy, and prepared,” the mayor said in a statement.

Boston joins a slew of other cities lifting COVID-19 restrictions as the pandemic appears to be winding down for good. Philadelphia dropped its mask mandate after moving into an “all-clear phase,” the city announced on Wednesday.

States are also dropping statewide mask mandates as the U.S. enters a new and potentially final phase of the pandemic.

In Boston, 72 percent of the population is vaccinated and the confirmed coronavirus test positivity rate dipped to 2.3 percent from Feb. 23 to March 1.

Boston still recommends wearing masks if a resident is high-risk or around someone who is, but Ojikutu said the government is ‘optimistic.’

“I am optimistic about where our city is headed, and the Commission will continue to monitor our key metrics and adjust our policies accordingly,” the health commissioner said in a statement.