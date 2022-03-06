Seattle police kill man who authorities say crashed car into federal building

Seattle’s police department said officers killed a man who crashed his vehicle into a downtown federal building, The Seattle Times reported.

The department said officers responded on Saturday to a report of gunshots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an individual who had crashed his vehicle into the federal building at the corner of First Ave. and Marion St., according to the Seattle newspaper.

The unidentified individual was reportedly still armed with a rifle.

Authorities said that multiple officers fired shots at the man “for reasons that remain under investigation” and hit him, the Times noted.

Officials also said that the man died at the scene, noting that officers and other first responders attempted to provide medical care to the suspect, the Seattle newspaper added.

The police department reportedly said its Force Investigations Team, which investigates all police-involved shootings, is looking into the incident, adding that body camera footage will be released in the coming days.

Seattle has been struggling with a series of violent incidents.

Olga Sagan, the owner of a bakery, told the newspaper that she closed her shop due to the recent crime, saying she has called police about the incidents and no one responded to help her.

“How many shootings do we need to have to realize this is an active emergency in downtown Seattle?” Sagan asked. “The streets of downtown have been abandoned by government,” she said, “and handed over to criminal activity.”