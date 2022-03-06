7 dead in tornado near Des Moines

Seven people, including two children, are reportedly dead after a tornado ripped through multiple Iowa countries near the capital city of Des Moines.

Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said on Sunday that six county residents were killed during the storm, adding the storm destroyed about 52 homes in the country within a span of 13.7 miles wind speeds reaching 155 miles per hour, CNN reported.

Ayala said the oldest victim from the storm was 72-years-old and two of the victims were under five years old, according to CNN.

An official also said an individual in a rural area near Lucas County was also killed during the storm.

Ayala added that six Madison County residents were treated for injuries, noting that one individual had life-threatening injuries and three others were hospitalized in serious condition, CNN reported.

“This is, I think, the worst anyone has seen in quite a long time,” Ayala said at a news conference.

A slew of severe storms had been forecasted in the Iowa region throughout Saturday.

A tornado watch was issued for western and northern Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma, and southern Missouri through Sunday evening.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), who issued a disaster proclamation for Madison County, shared her condolences on Twitter.

“Today, as you pray for the situation in Ukraine, please also pray for the victims of yesterday’s deadly tornadoes in Iowa—for those that tragically lost their lives, those injured, and those whose properties suffered severe damage,” Reynolds wrote.

“We will rebuild stronger because we are Iowans and we will come together as one to help in this desperate time of need.”