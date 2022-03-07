NFL: Falcons player suspended for season for betting on games

The NFL has suspended Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley for the full slate of games in the upcoming 2022 season for betting on league games.

In a statement on Monday, the league said an internal investigation found that Ridley gambled on five league regular season games last November, adding it found no evidence of Ridley using any inside information or that any game was compromised.

The league also said no evidence was found that any of Ridley’s teammates, coaches, staff and other league players were aware of his gambling.

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game,” league commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions,” Goodell added.

Ridley, a former standout at the University of Alabama and first-round pick by the Falcons in 2018, announced last October that he was stepping away from football to focus on his “mental wellbeing.”

The 27-year-old becomes the fifth league player to sit out a full season due to gambling, joining Pro Football Hall of Famers Paul Hornung and Alex Karras and former Colts quarterback Art Schlichter.

“We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions,” the Atlanta Falcons said in a statement on Ridley’s suspension.

“We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”

In a series of tweets, Ridely defended his actions.

“I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem,” Ridley wrote in a tweet.

Ridley may petition for reinstatement on or after February 15, 2023. He can also appeal his suspension by filing notice within three days.