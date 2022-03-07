Pelosi backs Rep. Karen Bass in LA mayor’s race

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would back fellow California Democratic Rep. Karen Bass in her bid to become mayor of Los Angeles.

“Karen fights to meet the kitchen table needs of Los Angeles families and of families across America,” Pelosi said in a video posted by Bass. “What keeps you up at night is what keeps her up at night as she works on solutions that will make a difference in people’s lives.”

Pelosi said Bass is a “national leader and coalition builder” who fights for “social and economic justice.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, recent polls have found Bass in the lead among a large field of mayoral candidates.

Bass, who is running to replace current Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti (D), is running against City Attorney Mike Feuer, real estate developer Rick Caruso, and City Council members Joe Buscaino and Kevin de León.

Several other members of Congress have endorsed Bass.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, a group of officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), announced backing for Bass, along with former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck.

Bass has also gotten the endorsement of former California Sen. Barbara Boxer (D).

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with her over the years and can personally attest that she has exactly what it takes to be a great mayor: intelligence, experience, compassion and toughness. Karen is a uniter at a time when we desperately need that rare skill,” Boxer said in a statement.