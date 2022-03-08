University of Michigan removes ex-athlete’s protest encampment

The University of Michigan has removed a former football player’s protest encampment over the school’s handling of sex abuse allegations involving a former team doctor.

In an email to The Hill on Tuesday, university spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed that officials removed the camper and his items from campus.

“The trailer, tent and other items along South University Avenue have been removed by the university,” Fitzgerald said. “All personal property has been placed in storage and may be reclaimed. We cannot comment further, pursuant to the ongoing confidential mediation and federal court orders.”

University officials removed the blue and white camper of former student Jon Vaughn, who has parked his camper outside of the school president’s office since October, according to The Associated Press.

Vaughn told the newswire through texts that school officials removed his camper trailer by force, adding that he’s getting more details about the incident.

“It was removed completely and not by us. Getting more information to know all the details,” Vaughn wrote in texts.

Vaughn, a former star running back on the university’s football team, is one of the more than 1,000 people who accused university sports doctor Robert Anderson of sexually abusing them, the AP reported.

This comes after the school’s board of regents removed former president Mark Schlissel from his position in January after an investigation found he had an inappropriate relationship with an employee at the school.

Protesters in November also defaced the statue of former University of Michigan head football coach Glenn “Bo” Schembechler who has been accused of covering up sexual assaults on players during his coaching tenure.

The university announced a $490 million settlement with the alleged victims of Anderson earlier this year, the AP noted.