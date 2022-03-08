Pennsylvania man pleads guilty to threatening to murder Democratic senators

A Pennsylvania man on Monday pleaded guilty to threatening to murder Democratic senators.

Kenelm Shirk was indicted by a grand jury in February 2021 on a charge of making terroristic threats.

He was driving to Washington, D.C., in January 2021 when Pennsylvania State Police stopped him. Authorities recovered several firearms and a large amount of ammunition in a search of his vehicle, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. He was taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats.

In February 2021, a federal grand jury indicted him for “threatening to murder members of the United States Senate,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Authorities alleged that Shirk “made threats to murder Democratic members of the United States Senate.”

Shirk initially pleaded not guilty to the charge in February 2021, but changed his plea on Monday, according to Fox 43.

U.S. Attorney John Gurganus said Shirk’s effort was linked to retaliation against senators who voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election on Jan. 6, 2021, ABC 27 News reported.

Authorities reportedly started looking for Shirk after his wife reported that he threatened to kill her and was planning an attack against government officials in Washington, D.C., according to ABC 27 News.

He faces a maximum of 10 years in custody, supervised release after being in prison and a fine, ABC 27 News reported.

Shirk previously served as a solicitor in Akron Borough and a member of a law firm, but was ultimately disbarred in the commonwealth, according to the local news outlet.