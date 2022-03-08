NYC’s Central Park hit by multiple fires in alleged arson

Numerous fires broke out in Central Park on Tuesday in a suspected act of arson, though authorities say the cause behind the flames is still being determined.

Local NBC-affiliate WNBC reported that anywhere from six to 10 small fires broke out in the park on Tuesday. The fires appeared to have started in the North Woods, the largest of the park’s woodland landscapes, at around 2 p.m.

WNBC noted that video shared on the local safety alert app Citizen appeared to show smoke coming out of Central Park that was clearly visible from far away.

Law enforcement sources with knowledge on the situation told WNBC that police are looking into whether the fires could be linked to another fire that was set in Central Park around 7 a.m. ET. Witnesses apparently saw a man setting a fire near Central Park West, according to WNBC’s sources, though a description is not publicly available so far.

No injuries have been reported.

The New York City Fire Department confirmed that firefighters responded to fires, which the department described as “brush/rubbish fires,” on Tuesday afternoon.