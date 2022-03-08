Hawaii becomes final US state to remove indoor mask mandate

Hawaii Gov. David Ige (D) on Tuesday announced the Aloha State will lift its indoor mask mandate later this month, becoming the final U.S. state to do so.

The state’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted on March 25 at 11:59 p.m., Ige said.

“Because of people who have been serious about this and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus, we have reduced COVID-19 in Hawaii to the point where most of us will be safe without masks,” Ige said while announcing that the mandate will be lifted.

“Right now hospitalizations are trending down, case counts are falling down, and we are better at treating people who are infected with the virus. Booster shots are saving lives, and the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)] rates the state’s COVID-19 community level as low all across the state,” he added.

Hawaii has required face coverings to be worn indoors since April 2020.

The state will still, however, recommend people wear masks if they are in crowded areas or near others who are immunocompromised, according to The New York Times.

Plans to lift the mask mandate come after the CDC significantly eased face covering recommendations last month. The new guidance said more than 70 percent of the U.S. population was in areas with “low” or “medium” COVID-19 community level, which means they no longer have to wear a mask.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Hawaii has trended downwards since mid-January after spiking during the omicron wave.

Hawaii also has plans to nix its entry requirements for travelers, and drop the mandate for state and county employers to show their vaccination status or present a negative COVID-19 test result, according to The Times. Additionally, all counties in the state are no longer placing a maximum on the number of people allowed to gather or requiring proof of vaccination to set foot in a business.