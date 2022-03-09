Michigan lawmakers voting on gas tax freeze

Michigan lawmakers on Wednesday said they will begin to vote on a gas tax freeze, which would suspend the state’s gas tax of 27.2 cents per gallon for six months.

Republican leaders in Michigan’s state legislature made the announcement as gas prices reach more than $4 per gallon, The Associated Press reported.

“This is a serious situation that requires more than letter writing and the magnanimous gesture of asking someone else to foot the bill,” state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R) said in a statement, per the AP.

He noted that many Michigan residents are living paycheck to paycheck, according to the wire service.

“Republicans in the Legislature will again vote to help residents keep more of what they earn, but we need the governor to lead instead of abdicating her responsibilities to Washington,” Shirkey said, per the AP, referring to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

Whitmer on Tuesday called on Congress to temporarily halt the federal gas tax, which amounts to 18.4 cents per gallon, and the diesel tax, which is 24.4 cents per gallon, the AP noted.

Should the state legislation freezing gas taxes pass, Michigan drivers collectively could save up to $750 million, the wire service reported.