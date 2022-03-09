Texas State Bar refers Sidney Powell to judge for discipline over efforts to overturn election

The Texas State Bar this week called for disciplinary action against former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell for her role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The state bar’s Commission for Lawyer Discipline issued a complaint, which was made public on Tuesday, stating that lawsuits Powell filed contesting the results of the election were not practical, according to Reuters.

“Respondent (Powell) had no reasonable basis to believe the lawsuits she filed were not frivolous,” the complaint reportedly stated.

It also accused Powell of failing to practice due diligence before bringing the claims to court, which is a violation of a federal ethics rule, the news outlet noted.

Powell pushed back on those assertions, calling the Texas State Bar’s decision “poor,” according to Reuters.

“The Texas bar decision was totally expected, but it is an unfortunate and poor decision by the Bar,” Powell said. “No lawyer could practice law under the rule they would set for me.”

Last year, a Michigan judge also referred to a lawsuit that Powell filed as frivolous, Reuters reported.

“This lawsuit represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process,” U.S. District Judge Linda Parker reportedly said. “[It] was never about fraud – it was about undermining the people’s faith in our democracy and debasing the judicial process to do so.”